State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.45 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,890 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Newell Brands worth $13,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,693 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 36.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after buying an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 10,101.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,351,000 after buying an additional 2,416,354 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after buying an additional 1,501,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

