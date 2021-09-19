State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.69 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of BorgWarner worth $14,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after buying an additional 163,029 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in BorgWarner by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

