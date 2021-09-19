State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,710 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,710 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,052 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.96.

KIM opened at $21.72 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

