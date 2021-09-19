State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 34,182 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,182 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $68.31 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

