State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,063 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $15,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,911,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,866,000 after buying an additional 109,752 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,551,000 after acquiring an additional 786,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 495,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Amdocs by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,206,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,875,000 after purchasing an additional 152,552 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,758,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $77.63 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.