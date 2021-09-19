Stitch Fix (SFIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect Stitch Fix to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $35.51 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,605.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 265,868 shares of company stock worth $12,439,442 in the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

