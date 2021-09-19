Storj 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.30 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Storj has a market cap of $428.77 million and $24.30 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Storj has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00058589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00128438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00046415 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,915,267 coins. The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

