Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Reaches $0.0219 on Exchanges

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $160,701.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00127787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00048107 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,212,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

