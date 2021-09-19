Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Financial Analysis

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stryve Foods and ZIVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00 ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stryve Foods currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 126.13%. Given Stryve Foods’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and ZIVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -42.64 ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,299.48 -$9.11 million N/A N/A

Stryve Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZIVO Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60% ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -312.67%

Volatility & Risk

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stryve Foods beats ZIVO Bioscience on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.