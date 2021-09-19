Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Up 69.3% in August

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SUBCY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.29. 35,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.07.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUBCY. HSBC raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday. DNB Markets raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 target price (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

