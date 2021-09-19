Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Up 69.3% in August

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
SUBCY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.29. 35,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.07.
Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Subsea 7
Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.