Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the August 15th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 648.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMYF remained flat at $$8.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $9.35.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
