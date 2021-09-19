SuperRare (RARE) Price Tops $1.20 on Exchanges

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. SuperRare has a market capitalization of $122.22 million and $2.84 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002540 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperRare has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00129542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013011 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00046395 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

