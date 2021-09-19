Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys 108,567 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 341.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,567 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after buying an additional 1,544,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,302,000 after buying an additional 714,751 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,125,000 after buying an additional 673,578 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after buying an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,328,000 after buying an additional 580,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,008,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.48. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

