Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 30,300 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Campbell Soup worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after acquiring an additional 563,048 shares during the period. Brandywine Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,490,000 after purchasing an additional 92,018 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 12.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,686,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,059,000 after purchasing an additional 305,260 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. 9,252,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,702. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

