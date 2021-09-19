Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after purchasing an additional 723,281 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 772.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Enphase Energy by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,690,000 after purchasing an additional 319,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Enphase Energy by 606.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 336,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 288,796 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,634 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,553. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

ENPH traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.89. 3,595,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 125.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.11. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.41 and a 1-year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.