Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $52.57. 7,119,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,183. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

