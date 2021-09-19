Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vail Resorts worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $7.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,655. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.72 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

