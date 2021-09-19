Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 13,750 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AON by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,153,000.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

AON traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.23. 1,683,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,086. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $295.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.