SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 19,103 shares valued at $11,139,859. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $610.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $221.55 and a 12 month high of $623.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.44.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

