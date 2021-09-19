Swiss National Bank Sells 2,600 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after acquiring an additional 241,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,252,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Gentherm by 38.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 150,230 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,874 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Gentherm by 23.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 319,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $80.91 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average is $75.55.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.