Swiss National Bank Sells 3,000 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,862,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

