Swiss National Bank Sells 5,900 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

