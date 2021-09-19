Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of SCMWY opened at $57.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

