swisspartners Ltd. Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

swisspartners Ltd. raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up 2.9% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,521,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,662. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

