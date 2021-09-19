swisspartners Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

swisspartners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $589.35. 4,145,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,031. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $545.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.16. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $615.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $260.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.79.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

