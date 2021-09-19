Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 293,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,704,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SEGI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 2,692,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,026,752. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
About Sycamore Entertainment Group
