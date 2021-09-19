Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 293,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,704,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SEGI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 2,692,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,026,752. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

