T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $183.62 Average PT from Brokerages

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

TROW stock opened at $213.51 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.56 and its 200 day moving average is $194.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

