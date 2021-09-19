Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.03.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,830,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,352 shares of company stock worth $707,764 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,701. The stock has a market cap of $763.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

