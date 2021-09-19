Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Short Interest Update

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TALN opened at $0.14 on Friday. Talon International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

Talon International Company Profile

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

