Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Short Interest Update

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TALN opened at $0.14 on Friday. Talon International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.
Talon International Company Profile
