Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,945 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 120,768 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR opened at $40.40 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

