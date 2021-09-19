TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Update

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,198,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCVA opened at $9.84 on Friday. TCV Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

