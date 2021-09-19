TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Down 38.0% in August

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TDH stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.94. 34,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,927. TDH has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $14.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TDH in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TDH in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TDH during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TDH during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

