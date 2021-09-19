Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,428,000 after purchasing an additional 287,727 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 103.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 111,415 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 52.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 95,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

NYSE:AVNS opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.96 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

AVNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.