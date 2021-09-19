Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 560 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,873.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 674,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,230,000 after purchasing an additional 640,785 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $57.98 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $72.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.