Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 15.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 62.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 44,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 648.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 103,791 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTLR. Barclays downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Rattler Midstream LP has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 4.32.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

