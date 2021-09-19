Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $231,000 Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 516,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 73,856 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

HOPE stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

