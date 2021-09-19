Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $244,000 Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trustmark were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Trustmark by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 113,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

