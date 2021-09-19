Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $236,000 Investment in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $57.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

