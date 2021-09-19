Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Olympic Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 67.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $271.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

