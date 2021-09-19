TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 355,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344,299 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,590 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,889,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.