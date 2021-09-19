Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Short Interest Down 29.6% in August

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teijin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

TINLY traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $15.13. 1,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.47. Teijin has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

