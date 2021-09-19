Telcoin (TEL) Price Hits $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Telcoin has a total market cap of $991.95 million and $7.63 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00129021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00049220 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

TEL is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,302,110,195 coins. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

