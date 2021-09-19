Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 254,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 93,024 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 194,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 718,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Shares of TDS opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

