TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE:TU opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. TELUS’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.