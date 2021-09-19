Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 56.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after buying an additional 204,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after acquiring an additional 289,820 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Shares of THC opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,632 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,977. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

