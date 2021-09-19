Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 311.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1,337.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 37.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tennant in the first quarter valued at $156,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,081.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tennant stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. Tennant has a 52 week low of $57.99 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

