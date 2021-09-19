Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 132.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,106 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 18.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,702,000 after acquiring an additional 445,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Teradata by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,792,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $107,008,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,825,000 after buying an additional 269,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of TDC opened at $50.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

