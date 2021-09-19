Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the August 15th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,673.0 days.

Shares of Tgs Asa stock remained flat at $$10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.00.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

