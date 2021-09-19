The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 31st

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,983 shares of company stock valued at $256,762 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Ensign Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of The Ensign Group worth $23,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

