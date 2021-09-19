The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.230-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.32 billion-$18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.29 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

NYSE:EL opened at $319.88 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $204.23 and a 1 year high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.35.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

